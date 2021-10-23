China adopts new law on family education promotion

Xinhua) 13:40, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a new law on family education promotion at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The law stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors shall be responsible for family education, while the state, schools and society provide guidance, support and services for family education.

