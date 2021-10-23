Home>>
China adopts new law on family education promotion
(Xinhua) 13:40, October 23, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Saturday voted to adopt a new law on family education promotion at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
The law stipulates that parents or other guardians of minors shall be responsible for family education, while the state, schools and society provide guidance, support and services for family education.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Education level of Uygur population continues to improve: white paper
- China to intensify regulations on secondary vocational schools
- China tightens approval of online training institutions
- Commentary: China's efforts to shed burdens for young students misread by Western media
- China raises student loan ceiling
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.