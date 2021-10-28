Confucius Institute at Zambian university holds job expo to help Chinese enterprises seek local talent

Xinhua) 09:17, October 28, 2021

LUSAKA, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on Wednesday held the fourth jobs and career expo where Chinese enterprises based in the southern African nation showcased themselves and tried to lure the local workforce, especially graduating students.

Sande Ngalande, Director of the Confucius Institute, said the institute was keen to ensure that synergy with the industry continues to exist without any disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the reason we are providing such a platform we are witnessing today. The expo is a platform at which institutions of higher learning partner together with industry to provide highly skilled human resource that is needed in the companies to enhance productivity and economic growth," he said.

Grace Tembo, acting Dean of Students at the UNZA, said the expo provided a rare opportunity for job seekers to get jobs of their choice and begin new career path.

Tembo expressed the hope that the Chinese enterprises would continue to offer young people in the country job opportunities despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Li Tie, Managing Director of CAMCO Group, one of the enterprises participating at the fair, commended the Confucius Institute for coming up with the initiative, saying the fair was a rare opportunity for engagement networking and interaction between graduating students and potential employers.

