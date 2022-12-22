China, Zambia reaffirm commitment to deepening co-op in agriculture, SMEs
LUSAKA, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Zambia have reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation in the agriculture sector as well as in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector.
Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui and Zambian Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga made the commitment in a meeting held on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the Chinese embassy's Facebook page.
China is willing to work with Zambia to innovate cooperation models in agriculture and other sectors as well as stimulate the vitality of enterprises by strengthening cooperation, Du said.
Mubanga said the Zambian government values communication and cooperation with China and is looking forward to enhancing cooperation in agriculture and SMEs.
Zambia is looking at boosting cooperation to promote the development of the entire agricultural industry chain and improve productivity through the introduction of Chinese capital and technology, Mubanga said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Bank of China celebrates 25 years' service in Zambia
- Zambian medics praise China's health support
- Zambia, China hold forum to deepen trade, investment ties
- Zambia memorial park honors fallen Chinese nationals in TAZARA railway construction
- China, Zambia seal memorandum of understanding on soya bean meal, stevia export
- New Chinese ambassador presents Letter of Credence to Zambian president
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.