China, Zambia reaffirm commitment to deepening co-op in agriculture, SMEs

Xinhua) 13:17, December 22, 2022

LUSAKA, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Zambia have reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation in the agriculture sector as well as in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui and Zambian Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga made the commitment in a meeting held on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the Chinese embassy's Facebook page.

China is willing to work with Zambia to innovate cooperation models in agriculture and other sectors as well as stimulate the vitality of enterprises by strengthening cooperation, Du said.

Mubanga said the Zambian government values communication and cooperation with China and is looking forward to enhancing cooperation in agriculture and SMEs.

Zambia is looking at boosting cooperation to promote the development of the entire agricultural industry chain and improve productivity through the introduction of Chinese capital and technology, Mubanga said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)