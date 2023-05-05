Zambian president appoints new envoy to China

Xinhua) 13:07, May 05, 2023

LUSAKA, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday swore in Ivan Zyuulu to be the new ambassador to China, urging him to learn fast about how China and other Asian nations have managed to grow their economies.

In remarks made when he swore in Zyuulu as the new ambassador to China, as well as other ambassadors, Hichilema said Zyuulu was going to a country that has demonstrated economic success through hard work.

He said China and other countries such as Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have managed to take many of their people out of poverty, adding that this was not achieved through luck but hard work.

"When you are there, please go and extract value from there and come and share it with us," said President Hichilema, stressing people being appointed to serve in government should take it as an honor and must ensure that they work hard.

