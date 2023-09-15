Home>>
Chinese, Zambian presidents hold talks
(Xinhua) 11:25, September 15, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema in Beijing on Friday.
Hichilema is paying a state visit to China from Sept. 10 to 16 at the invitation of Xi.
