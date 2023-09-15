We Are China

Chinese, Zambian presidents hold talks

Xinhua) 11:25, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema in Beijing on Friday.

Hichilema is paying a state visit to China from Sept. 10 to 16 at the invitation of Xi.

