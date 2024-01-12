China assists Zambia in cholera outbreak

Xinhua) 13:19, January 12, 2024

LUSAKA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced measures to assist Zambia in tackling the cholera outbreak in the southern African country.

Du Xiaohui, the Chinese ambassador to Zambia, unveiled nine assistance measures during a joint press conference with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

"In the wake of the ongoing cholera outbreak in Zambia, the government and people of China wish to show our solidarity as a trustworthy all-weather friend," Du said.

He outlined various measures, including delivering cash assistance, dispatching medical experts, donating personal protective equipment, providing medical equipment, building a clinic in the Southern Province and contributing water tanks and supplies.

The ambassador also underpinned a water supply project under construction by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, aiming to supply clean and safe water to around 750,000 people in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

Hichilema commended China for its support during this difficult period, saying that the support measures would not only address cholera in the short term but also contribute to the long-term eradication of the waterborne disease.

Zambia has been grappling with cholera since October last year, which has affected nine out of the country's 10 provinces. The Ministry of Health reported a total of 7,830 cumulative cases, with 310 deaths.

