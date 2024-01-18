Chinese community donates supplies toward cholera fight in Zambia

Xinhua) 10:58, January 18, 2024

LUSAKA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Zambia on Wednesday donated items toward the fight against cholera which has ravaged the southern African nation.

The donation, done through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit under the Office of the Vice President, included 15,000 normal saline bags, 100,000 face masks, 12,000 bags of chlorine, 10 sets of water purification machines, 200 sets of water buckets and 100 pairs of galoshes.

"As the Chinese community in Zambia, we find this epidemic very unfortunate hence our resolve to join hands with the government in its efforts to combat the disease," said Wu Ming, the executive president of the Zambia Chinese Association.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango commended the association for the generous donation, saying it will play a pivotal role in the ongoing fight against cholera. "This generous donation will be channeled through our Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to prevent the further spread of cholera and mitigate its impact."

Meanwhile, the association made donations to other institutions toward the cholera fight, such as the Lusaka City Council, Zambia Flying Doctors Service and the Zambia Police Service.

Zambia has been battling a cholera outbreak since last October, with Lusaka, the country's capital, being the epicenter. The country has so far recorded 10,413 cases with 412 deaths.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)