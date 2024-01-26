China hands over equipment to help build capacity of Zambia's Foreign Ministry

Xinhua) 09:21, January 26, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui (L) and Etambuyu Gundersen, permanent secretary of the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attend a handover ceremony in Lusaka, Zambia, on Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

LUSAKA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday handed over equipment to support the capacity building of Zambia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The equipment, which included 20 laptops and 20 printers, was handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohui at a ceremony attended by Etambuyu Gundersen, permanent secretary of the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and other officials from the ministry and the Chinese embassy.

"This is only the first step. We are mobilizing more resources to support your esteemed ministry," the Chinese ambassador said.

He said China is also offering more training programs to the Zambian Foreign Ministry officials, especially for young diplomats, adding that he hoped that the equipment and training programs will eventually turn into mutual trust, high efficiency, and real results for communication and cooperation between the two countries.

He further noted that China will continue to be a development opportunity for developing countries, including Zambia, adding that China is ready to work with all sectors in Zambia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during a meeting last year.

For her part, the Zambian permanent secretary thanked China for the donation, saying this will facilitate the capacity building of young diplomats in forging economic and diplomatic ties with other countries, including China.

The donation, she said, not only represents the friendly relations between the two countries, but also the spirit of friendliness that China has shown over the past 60 years.

She said the friendly relationship has been demonstrated in such fields as infrastructure, education, and cultural exchanges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)