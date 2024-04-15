11th batch of Chinese medical team provides medical services in Juba, South Sudan

Xinhua) 09:48, April 15, 2024

Wen Hui, a nurse from the 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan, arranges medical equipment at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on April 11, 2024. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows the China-aided Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

This photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows the China-aided Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Doctors from the 11th batch of Chinese medical team provide free treatment for people in Nakitun Village, Juba, South Sudan, April 10, 2024. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Chen Si, head of the 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan, attends to a patient at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on April 11, 2024. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Zhu Juan (C), a doctor from the 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan, provides training on neonatal asphyxia resuscitation for local medical staff at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on April 11, 2024. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Cheng Xiaojian (2nd R), Ren Huaibin (2nd L), Wen Hui (1st R) and Wang Yunsan (1st L), members from the 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan, perform a surgery at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on March 27, 2024. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Huang Yonggang, a doctor from the 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan, conducts a sample test at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on Sept. 21, 2023. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Ren Huaibin (L) and Wen Hui (R), members from the 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan, talk with a patient at Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, South Sudan, on April 11, 2024. The 11th batch of Chinese medical team to South Sudan has been providing medical services at the Juba Teaching Hospital since September 2023. As of early April, 2024, the medical team had provided 6,873 outpatient and emergency services, completed 82 surgeries, organized six free treatment event, and provided professional training for over 1,100 local medical personnel. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)