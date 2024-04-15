27th Chinese medical team provide free medical service for Beninese people

Xinhua) 10:42, April 15, 2024

Doctors of the 27th Chinese medical team provide free medical service for a patient at the Mono-Couffo Departmental Hospital Center in Lokossa, Benin, April 12, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A doctor of the 27th Chinese medical team provides free medical service for a patient at the Mono-Couffo Departmental Hospital Center in Lokossa, Benin, April 12, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A doctor of the 27th Chinese medical team provides free medical service for a patient at the Mono-Couffo Departmental Hospital Center in Lokossa, Benin, April 12, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

A doctor of the 27th Chinese medical team provides free medical service for a patient at the Mono-Couffo Departmental Hospital Center in Lokossa, Benin, April 12, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Doctors of the 27th Chinese medical team provide free medical service for a patient at the Mono-Couffo Departmental Hospital Center in Lokossa, Benin, April 12, 2024. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)