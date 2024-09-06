Languages

Xi, Sassou Nguesso attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents

(Xinhua) 13:45, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso on Friday attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.

