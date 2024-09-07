Xi meets Gambian president

Xinhua) 10:36, September 07, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Gambian President Adama Barrow, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Gambian President Adama Barrow, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

Xi said both sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, consolidate and maintain their friendship and mutual trust, and promote the steady and long-term development of their bilateral relations.

China stands ready to work with The Gambia to support its economic growth and improve the well-being of its people, Xi said.

China will continue to send medical teams to The Gambia and encourage more Gambian youth to come to China for exchanges, fostering closer ties between the two peoples, he added.

The Gambia believes that China represents hope and the future, and that only by deepening cooperation with China can it achieve national development, said Barrow.

The Gambia firmly upholds the one-China policy, Barrow said, adding that his country is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China and continue supporting China's stance on human rights and other issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Gambian President Adama Barrow, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)