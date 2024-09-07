Interview: China has demonstrated constant commitment to Africa's development, says Madagascar's president

Xinhua) 10:15, September 07, 2024

ANTANANARIVO, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has demonstrated a "constant commitment" to Africa's development and opened up new prospects for countries including Madagascar in key areas such as infrastructure and industrialization, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina told Xinhua in an interview.

Under the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, cooperation projects between China and Africa have significantly contributed to the continent's sustainable development, Madagascar in particular, said Rajoelina.

Madagascar has benefited greatly from "fruitful" cooperation with China, said Rajoelina, noting that the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has brought significant opportunities for the African country to "integrate more deeply into global supply chains."

Cooperation between the two countries has achieved significant results in agriculture, infrastructure, and health, helping Madagascar address food security challenges and drive its economic growth, said the president.

He also highlighted the cultural exchanges between the two countries, which "are crucial for building enduring cooperation based on trust and mutual respect."

Last year, at the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue in South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization, and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development, to help accelerate Africa's integration and modernization.

"These initiatives illustrate how China-Africa cooperation can promote the economic integration and modernization of the African continent and strengthen the pillars of Madagascar's transformation," said Rajoelina.

Rajoelina said the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, in particular, aligns perfectly with Madagascar's ambition to become an industrialized country.

Thanks to this initiative, Madagascar could benefit from Chinese technical support to develop its industrial capacities, make the most of its natural resources, diversify its economy and create sustainable jobs for its population, he explained.

Furthermore, by investing in education and training, China could help Madagascar prepare its citizens to meet future challenges, support industrialization and build a resilient economy, he added.

He called the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) "an essential platform for strengthening ties between China and African nations."

"FOCAC is not only a forum for dialogue, but also a catalyst for concrete projects and win-win cooperation between Madagascar and China," he said.

He also praised China's "significant role" in promoting South-South cooperation, which has demonstrated that partnerships based on mutual respect and common interest can produce concrete results that benefit all parties concerned.

China has integrated its development experience into collaboration with Africa through technical cooperation, skills transfer and infrastructure building, said the president.

By joining forces with the Global South, "we can not only accelerate our own development but also make a significant contribution to building a fairer, more multipolar world," he added.

