Chinese, Somali presidents elevate bilateral ties

Xinhua) 19:21, September 06, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced here on Friday the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Somalia in areas such as economy, trade, fisheries and human resources training, Xi said when meeting with Mohamud, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

He said China will continue to provide assistance to international peacekeeping operations in Somalia and support the country in enhancing its capabilities of independent development, counter-terrorism and maintaining stability.

Mohamud expressed gratitude to China as it has supported Somalia in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and promoting economic development.

Somalia aspires to security and stability, and regards China as a reliable and trustworthy partner and friend, Mohamud said, adding that his country hopes to constantly deepen friendship and cooperation with China.

During the summit, the two sides signed bilateral cooperation documents covering fields such as radio and television.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)