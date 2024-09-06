Foreign journalists on 2024 FOCAC Beijing summit: Let's walk together
The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is being held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.
The summit, themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future", has brought Chinese and African leaders together to celebrate friendship and chart the way forward for cooperation.
Following the 2018 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, this is the first grand reunion of the China-Africa big family in six years. It is also the largest diplomatic event hosted by China in recent years, with the highest attendance of foreign leaders.
Even mountains and seas cannot distance people with common aspirations.
In this video, filmed at the summit's media center, People's Daily Online spoke with foreign journalists who shared their perspectives on the summit and offered insights on the evolving China-Africa partnership.
Photos
