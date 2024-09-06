2024 FOCAC summit: Leaders, journalists all have something to bring home to their people

It has been a momentous week here in Beijing, the site of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). With the forum coming to an end on Sept. 6, it has once again solidified the deepening ties between China and African nations. This year's summit has focused on modernization, specifically a form of modernization that is just and equitable, open and win-win, puts people first, features diversity and inclusiveness, is eco-friendly, and is underpinned by peace and security.

For this reporter, it was a wonderful experience getting to see people from around the world at work. Thousands of reporters from all over the globe did their best to inform the world of the summit's happenings.

An African journalist interacts with a robot at the media center for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li He)

The numerous languages and accents being spoken, the different styles of clothing, and the cultural differences made for a wonderful global tapestry.

Speaking with reporters at the summit, and following the progress of the forum, a common theme began to emerge. I didn't know it then, but a comment by a fellow journalist encapsulated that theme.

Alfred Nimbona of Burundi, a journalist I spoke to the first day of the summit, made a comment that at first didn't resonate much. As time went on though, that comment more and more defined my mission at the summit.

Nimbona, upon being asked what he would personally inform the rest of the world about this summit, said, "You know, journalists, we are here to inform, to educate, and then when I go back home, I will have something to tell about this cooperation, maybe making the people of my country aware of what China is for the people of my country."

On its surface, the comment may seem like a fairly common sense retort. Of course the job of a journalist is to inform, but put in such succinct terms, it made clear to me what all of us are doing here, and what one of FOCAC's true goals is.

It's about bringing something home. It's about going and meeting with, listening to, and working with people from around the world so that you can do something to improve the lives of the people in the place you call home.

For Nimbona, that means learning all that he can at the summit so that he can tell the people of Burundi what opportunities exist for them in China. He explained, "There are various things that maybe investors, entrepreneurs, may do in China, so when I talk about this or that, maybe one may be encouraged or may get a clear idea about what we can do in China, that we may invest in China."

If Nimbona's work here at the summit can help even just one person in Burundi find a new opportunity to improve their life, his work was a success.

At a much higher level, the leaders of China and the attending African countries are also looking to bring something back home for their people. Leaders on both sides emphasized the need to advance modernization, and bringing more trade and investment opportunities to their countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his keynote address during the opening ceremony of the 2024 FOCAC summit, said, "We should jointly advance modernization that puts the people first. The ultimate goal of modernization is the free and full development of human beings."

Xi also put forth 10 partnership actions for modernization to be implemented in the next three years, covering areas like mutual learning among civilizations, trade prosperity, green development, agriculture and livelihoods, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and common security.

"China and Africa's joint pursuit of modernization will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South, and open a new chapter in our drive for a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said. He put forth a number of concrete plans supporting this, including the implementation of 1,000 "small and beautiful" livelihood projects that will improve the lives of African locals, as well as providing medical support on the African continent through the sending of 2,000 medical personnel and the launching of 20 programs of health facilities and malaria treatment.

Xi, as the President of China and one of the world's foremost leaders, has a much bigger home to consider, given China's 1.4 billion people, but like Nimbona, the goal is to improve the livelihoods of those people.

Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister and the country's top diplomat, proclaimed the 2024 FOCAC summit as a complete success. He said that the overall characterization of China-Africa relations has been elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

The two leaders' comments made clear that while areas like trade, development, and green energy are major points of emphasis, they are just the tools to accomplish the main goal of improving the lives of the people.

For Kenyan President William Ruto, similar goals are evident. Kenya has been a key partner in BRI. During his time in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit, Ruto praised the collaboration, stating that Kenya's relationship with China is built on deep friendship and mutual respect. He added that BRI has boosted Kenya’s economic and social development, marking a new chapter in the two countries' cooperation.

Ruto was vocal in emphasizing the transformative impact of Chinese investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. For Ruto, China-Kenya relations represent one of the key paths for improving the livelihoods of his people.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also stressed the importance of cooperation with China, especially in the field of renewable energy and technology transfer, calling for joint efforts to modernize energy infrastructure and promote climate resilience. "We plan to move from being a large importer of manufactured products to being a major exporter," Ramaphosa said, citing the success of South Africa's automotive industry as a model for other sectors.

Ramaphosa's comments show that he too is putting home at the forefront, appreciating what his country has gained from working with China while still advocating for further growth in the two country's relationships to bring even greater benefits to his people.

Speaking with the Zimbabwe Minister of Information, Communication Technology, and Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, she expressed similar ideas. She said "Development is not only confined to yourself, but development has to go on by you looking at where you are and seeing how you can also help others to become who you are. I think we really want to thank China for that spirit of oneness, spirit of wanting to make sure that they impart the knowledge that they have."

Mavetera went on to say, "For us, this FOCAC summit means a lot to us because we are here to learn, we are here to also adopt, and we are here to also strength the relationship that Zimbabwe has with China."

Mavetera's comments show that as a Zimbabwean Minister, she sees FOCAC as an opportunity to gain knowledge and techniques for development from China that can help the people of her country. She appreciates what China has done for her and her people, and believes that continued friendly relations between China and Zimbabwe are key to her country's continued development.

For this reporter, bringing something back home also defines my mission. Speaking to reporters, reporting the 2024 FOCAC summit's latest updates, it's all in the name of spreading the message of the good happening here. As an English speaker and American, I hope to be able to express to my home how everyone here is trying to improve their people's livelihoods, to make the world a better place.

For all of us, whether we're a journalist, a business person, or even the president of a country, we all hope to make our homes better, to bring back something that can benefit our people, to make the world a better place. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation has been full of people trying to do just that, and I'm proud and honored to have been a part of it.

