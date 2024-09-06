Nigerian journalist: "China is a true friend"

Raphael Bamidele Oni (right), editor-in-chief of "Diplomats Extra Magazine" in Nigeria receives an interview with People’s Daily Online, Sept. 5, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Proudly displaying both Nigerian and Chinese flags on his clothing, a journalist passionately spoke about the significance of this partnership. "I advocate the friendship between the two countries. I'm not just representing Nigeria, but China and Nigeria,” he said.

The man was Raphael Bamidele Oni, editor-in-chief of "Diplomats Extra Magazine" in Nigeria, and at the media center of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), he shared his insights on the enduring relationship between China and Africa, particularly Nigeria, in an interview with People's Daily Online.

When asked what first comes to mind when thinking of China and Africa, Oni responded firmly, "True friend. T-R-U-E. A friend indeed." He highlighted China's role in helping Africa tackle its challenges, particularly through capacity-building. "China is doing a lot in empowering professionals (in Africa)," he explained, noting that journalists, engineers, and even security personnel have benefited from Chinese training programs.

"When you build the capacity of the people, you are building the nation," Oni emphasized, underlining the long-term impact of such efforts.

As the conversation shifted to the summit itself, Oni stressed its significance. He said that this summit is not just about drafting documents, it’s about collective minds coming together for the common good of the world.

Oni also praised FOCAC's role in fostering infrastructure development across Africa, with programs like the Belt and Road Initiative, which he described as a cornerstone of cooperation. "If you want to go quick, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together," he reflected, emphasizing the deep sense of partnership that defines China-Africa relations.

When discussing the summit's theme, "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future", Oni expressed optimism about the future. "The world is now a global village. What happens in one place affects the other. We are no longer in the stone age, we are in the digital era, and we must move forward together," he noted.

Concluding the interview, Oni described China as "a true leader" who knows the path forward and ensures that no one is left behind. "China has already helped its people out of poverty," he said, "but China isn't doing this alone. China wants other countries (also) to be a part (of this journey too)." This sentiment captured the spirit of collaboration that continues to strengthen the bond between China and Africa as they work toward a shared future.

