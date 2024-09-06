China-Equatorial Guinea ties bloom at primary school in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:09, September 06, 2024

"In the distant land of Africa, there is a beautiful country called Equatorial Guinea. Although we are thousands of miles apart, the bond of friendship tightly connects us," said Zi Han, a Chinese fifth-grader, at a school ceremony in a border area of southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sept. 2.

The primary school in Jinping Miao, Yao, and Dai Autonomous County, Yunnan Province, has made it a tradition to celebrate the friendship between China and Equatorial Guinea every year at the opening ceremony of the new semester and on International Children's Day.

Students perform at the autumn opening ceremony of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School in Jinping Miao, Yao, and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Ran Hongyan)

Established in April 1918, the school is the oldest and largest public primary school in Jinping Miao, Yao, and Dai Autonomous County. It was originally named Jinping First Primary School.

In April 2015, during his visit to China, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, announced a donation from his government for the renovation and expansion of the school.

Over a year later, the school opened a new five-story building. The 2,530-square-meter facility includes 20 classrooms, 10 restrooms and five offices.

The school was renamed the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School to commemorate the friendship between the two countries.

"The school used to be a dilapidated three-story building with dim and cramped classrooms that could only accommodate 12 classes," said Principal Ran Hongyan.

After the new teaching building was completed, additional classrooms and bathrooms were added, providing conditions for the school to expand enrollment in mountainous areas, Ran explained. She noted that the school currently has 45 classes and over 2,000 students.

Ran said the school has become a symbol of friendship between China and Africa. Visitors from over 50 countries and regions have toured the facility, impressed by Equatorial Guinea's aid to education in China's border regions.

Aerial view of the China-Equatorial Guinea Friendship Primary School, located in Jinping Miao, Yao, and Dai Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Ran Hongyan)

"There is a Chinese saying that we should give a plum in return for a peach," Ran said, adding that the assistance received by the school reflects China's long-term support for African nations, including Equatorial Guinea.

China and Equatorial Guinea have maintained a strong, mutually respectful relationship since establishing diplomatic ties over 50 years ago.

Since 1971, China has sent more than 600 medical workers in 33 groups to Equatorial Guinea, significantly contributing to local healthcare.

When a devastating earthquake struck China in 2008, Equatorial Guinea donated 2 million euros ($2.2 million) for relief efforts.

There are many more such stories of mutual assistance between the two countries.

In recent years, both nations have actively aligned their development strategies and carried out pragmatic cooperation in infrastructure construction, technical assistance, and other fields, benefiting the people of both countries.

To help students understand the China-Equatorial Guinea friendship, the primary school decorated a hallway wall with images of butterflies and silk-cotton trees.

The butterflies symbolize Jinping Miao, Yao, and Dai Autonomous County, known for its annual "butterfly explosion." The silk-cotton trees represent Equatorial Guinea, appearing on its national flag.

"We use the butterfly and silk-cotton tree patterns to symbolize the everlasting friendship between China and Equatorial Guinea," Ran said.

Stories about the countries' friendship also appear on classroom blackboards throughout the school.

"As primary school students, what can we do for this friendship?" Zi asked the whole school during the opening ceremony of the autumn semester.

"We can learn more about Equatorial Guinea's culture and introduce this beautiful country to people around us. We can also communicate with children from Equatorial Guinea to share our learning and life experiences and enhance mutual understanding and friendship," he said.

