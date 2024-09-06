China, African countries pledge to jointly advance modernization

September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and African countries will work together to advance their respective modernization, according to leaders at a high-level meeting of the ongoing 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held on Thursday.

The meeting on industrialization and agricultural modernization was co-chaired by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Wang said China and African countries should adhere to paths of industrialization and agricultural modernization suited to their respective national conditions, and promote fair and equitable global governance.

Wang stated that China is willing to continue working with African countries to foster industry cooperation growth clusters, enhance connectivity, and strengthen cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

China is prepared to enter into framework agreements on economic partnerships with African countries, and aims to build together a model for implementing the Global Development Initiative, Wang said.

China seeks to contribute to poverty reduction, employment, income generation and the improvement of people's livelihoods in Africa, Wang said, adding that China will continue to provide African countries with new energy technologies and products, support Africa's energy transition, and enhance Africa's environmental sustainability and climate resilience.

African leaders praised the achievements of Africa-China cooperation in the areas of industrialization, agricultural modernization and green development.

They said their countries look forward to exploring a path of industrialization, agricultural modernization and green development with their own national characteristics, and spearheading the process of modernization in the Global South.

