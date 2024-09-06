Chinese FM proposes principles for int'l cooperation with Africa
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has proposed three principles for the international community when cooperating with Africa.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, put forward the proposals on Thursday when meeting the press together with Senegalese Foreign Minister Yacine Fall and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso during the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
He said China expects all countries engaged in cooperation with Africa to uphold justice.
Achieving modernization is not a privilege exclusive to a few countries and African nations also have the right to development, Wang said.
It is imperative to be attentive to Africa's voices and respect African people's aspiration to explore their own development paths, he said.
He added that international cooperation with Africa should be pragmatic, calling on all partner countries to walk the talk and deliver tangible benefits to African people.
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era
- China, African countries pledge to jointly advance modernization
- Chinese, African leaders call for enhanced cooperation on state governance
- Chinese, African leaders call for enhanced cooperation on peace, security
- Int'l guests arrive for opening ceremony of 2024 FOCAC summit
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.