Full text: Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era

Xinhua) 10:17, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Thursday adopted a declaration on jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era in Beijing.

Please see the attachment for the document.

Full text: Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)