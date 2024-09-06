Home>>
Full text: Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era
10:17, September 06, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation on Thursday adopted a declaration on jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era in Beijing.
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full text: Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era
