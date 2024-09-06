Chinese, African leaders call for enhanced cooperation on peace, security

A high-level meeting on peace and security of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of Congo. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and African leaders on Thursday called for enhanced cooperation on maintaining peace and security at a high-level meeting of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The meeting was co-chaired by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of Congo.

Cai said that joint efforts by China and Africa to advance modernization underpinned by peace and security will make greater contributions to world peace and development.

China will vigorously advance peace and security cooperation within the FOCAC framework, establish a partnership with African countries to implement the Global Security Initiative, and build demonstration zones for cooperation under this initiative, Cai said.

China stands ready to play a greater role in promoting peace and security in Africa, he said.

The African leaders who spoke at the meeting expressed their expectation for Africa and China to work together in advancing modernization underpinned by peace and security, so as to contribute more to maintaining global stability.

Around 300 Chinese and foreign representatives attended the meeting. They included delegates from over 50 African countries and major sub-regional organizations.

