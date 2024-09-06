Beijing-themed cultural products gain attention at FOCAC

Photo shows an attendee looking at the exhibits. (Photo courtesy of Beijing Daily)

International journalists are presented with various presents at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) media center in Beijing. The presents, which use modern technologies, allow guests to have an immersive city tour of Beijing.

Available in three languages—Chinese, English, and French—the Hutong Tour Map was custom-made for the summit. Hutongs are a typical alleyway in central Beijing. The map highlights the origins and stories of 19 distinct hutongs and their main attractions, like art museums and tea houses.

The map showcased three distinct itineraries for exploring the hutongs: one centered on the Forbidden City, another on arts and delicacies, and a third on hutong lifestyles. Readers can access the suggested routes by scanning the QR code printed on the map.

This year, the Beijing Central Axis was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. A collection of Beijing Central Axis-themed postcards is also available from the gift booth. The set includes eight postcards featuring popular tourist destinations, such as the Forbidden City, the Drum Tower, the Bell Tower, and the Temple of Heaven.

Each postcard has a QR code printed on the back, allowing journalists to watch detailed videos of the eight cultural attractions, which provide an immersive cultural experience of the city.

A Bite of Beijing and An Exploration of Beijing are two cultural publications in English and French that provide various dishes and restaurant suggestions for travelers visiting Beijing.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)