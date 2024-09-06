Peng Liyuan, spouses of African leaders attend meeting on women's education

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, also a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, together with the African guests, visit exhibits showcasing China's traditional culture and achievements in women's education during the Thematic Meeting on Women's Education of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. Peng on Thursday attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Over 20 spouses of African leaders, who are in Beijing for the FOCAC Summit, jointly participated in the event. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday attended a meeting on China-Africa women's education and delivered a speech.

Over 20 spouses of African leaders, who are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), jointly participated in the event.

In her speech, Peng said China and Africa belong to a community with a shared future. Chinese and African women, through their hard work, wisdom and dedication, have written a remarkable chapter of unity, cooperation and progress.

In advancing women's education and moving toward a brighter future, China and Africa are aligned in their goals, Peng noted.

During the meeting, Marie Khone Faye, wife of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and other participants also delivered speeches.

They thanked Peng for her outstanding contributions to promoting the education of African girls and women and praised China's long-standing support and assistance in related fields.

Peng and the African guests also enjoyed children's singing and Peking Opera and visited exhibits showcasing China's traditional culture and achievements in women's education.

