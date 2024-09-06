Senior CPC official meets Liberian president

Xinhua) 16:28, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Xi on Friday met with Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China stands ready to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Liberia in infrastructure, healthcare, education and other areas, further exchange experience on state governance, and enhance bilateral ties with new achievements.

China is willing to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation with Liberia under the framework of the FOCAC, Li added.

Boakai thanked China for its support for Liberia, and said he looks forward to jointly implementing the outcomes of the summit and advancing bilateral ties.

