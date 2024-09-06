Home>>
Xi meets Liberian president
(Xinhua) 14:43, September 06, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Somali president
- Xi, Sassou Nguesso attend signing ceremony of cooperation documents
- Xi proposes partnership actions to jointly advance modernization with Africa
- Xi says China to work with UN for Africa's peace, development
- Full text: Keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at opening ceremony of 2024 FOCAC summit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.