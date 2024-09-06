Xi meets chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

As 2024 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, China is ready to work with Sudan to promote the steady development of their strategic partnership, Xi said.

China hopes the two sides will actively implement the outcomes of the summit to upgrade bilateral cooperation, Xi said.

Xi noted that China supports Sudan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and hopes Sudan will restore peace and stability at an early date.

China will continue to uphold justice for Sudan on multilateral occasions and strive for a sound external environment for the political settlement of the Sudanese issue, Xi said.

Al-Burhan said China has carried out many infrastructure construction projects in Sudan, making important contributions to Sudan's economic development and the improvement of people's livelihood.

Al-Burhan spoke highly of the 10 partnership actions proposed by President Xi at the summit and believes the actions will greatly help Sudan get rid of the suffering of war and achieve peace and development.

Sudan is willing to actively implement the summit's outcomes along with China and continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.

