Senior CPC official meets chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council

Xinhua) 10:05, September 07, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday met with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China is ready to work with Sudan to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, advance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and fully implement the summit's outcomes, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Al-Burhan expressed appreciation to China for supporting Sudan's efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity and in restoring peace and stability, saying he will promote Sudan-China cooperation to achieve new results.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)