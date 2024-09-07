China's top political advisor meets Burundian president
Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday met with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said China is ready to work with Burundi to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, as well as the outcomes of the summit, to benefit the people of both countries, and Africa as a whole.
Ndayishimiye expressed Burundi's willingness to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure and capacity building to accelerate the country's industrialization.
Photos
