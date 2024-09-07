Vice premier says China ready to advance cooperation with Africa, UNESCO

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of a China-Africa-UNESCO dialogue on education and cultural heritage protection in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Friday that China is ready to join hands with Africa and UNESCO to advance education cooperation and cultural exchanges.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a China-Africa-UNESCO dialogue on education and cultural heritage protection held in Beijing.

Joint efforts will be made to advance digital education exchanges and cooperation, empower youth employment and entrepreneurship, and enhance the protection of cultural heritage, Ding said.

China will collaborate with UNESCO to establish a heritage protection trust fund, aiming to enhance Africa's capacity to safeguard its cultural heritage.

The opening ceremony was attended by about 460 participants, including government officials from China and African nations.

