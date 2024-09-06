Senior CPC official meets South Sudanese president

Xinhua) 21:57, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Xi on Friday met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China stands ready to strengthen political mutual trust with South Sudan, deepen practical cooperation, and closely coordinate on multilateral affairs.

Kiir expressed gratitude for China's long-standing and valuable support to South Sudan, and expectation to work with China in implementing the outcomes of the summit to benefit the people of both countries.

