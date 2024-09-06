China, Central African Republic elevate bilateral ties

Xinhua) 21:44, September 06, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during a meeting here Friday.

Touadera is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi encouraged the Central African Republic to make good use of the measures announced at the summit to further deepen economic and trade cooperation with China, and continuously elevate bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

He said the ultimate goal of Chinese modernization is to ensure a better life for the people, which is also the goal of China's efforts to advance modernization in partnership with African countries.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Central African Republic on state governance to create a better and happier life for the people of both countries, Xi said.

Xi also expressed the hope that the Central African Republic will provide a safer business environment for Chinese enterprises.

Touadera said the Central African Republic adheres to the one-China principle. The country highly appreciates China's leading role in international affairs and is willing to enhance multilateral coordination with China.

He also expressed the hope to work actively with China to implement the outcomes of the summit, advance Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, mining, energy, digital economy and capacity building, thereby elevating the bilateral relationship to new heights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

