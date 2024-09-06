Chinese, Burundian presidents announce elevation of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 21:35, September 06, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Xi said China-Burundi relations have stood the test of changes in the international landscape. Continuously promoting bilateral relations is in the interests of both countries, and is of exemplary significance for Global South countries to unite and strengthen themselves, he said.

Xi expressed the hope that the two countries will take the implementation of the summit outcomes as an opportunity to further enhance their relations.

China is ready to strengthen experience sharing and cooperation in capacity building with Burundi in areas such as reform and development, rural revitalization and poverty alleviation, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields including infrastructure, agriculture, economy and trade, Xi said.

He said China will strengthen international coordination with Burundi to safeguard the common interests of developing countries and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Burundian government is committed to advancing industrialization and agricultural modernization so that people can live a better life, Ndayishimiye said, underscoring the important role of China's support to and cooperation with Burundi.

He welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in Burundi and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in mining, agriculture, infrastructure and other fields.

During the summit, the two sides signed a raft of bilateral cooperation documents in areas including the Belt and Road cooperation, economic partnership, agricultural cooperation and coffee beans export to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024.

