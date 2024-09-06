Interview: Uganda draws valuable lessons from China's path to modernization, says vice president

KAMPALA, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Uganda has drawn valuable lessons from China's modernization experience, Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo has said.

In a written interview with Xinhua ahead of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China, she commended the strong relations between Uganda and China, which have flourished since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1962.

Highlighting the tangible achievements of bilateral cooperation, she said key projects have contributed to Uganda's development.

China has funded and constructed two major hydropower plants in Uganda -- the Karuma hydroelectric plant and the Isimba hydroelectric power plant, which have played a key role in eliminating the country's energy deficit and advancing its industrialization efforts.

These projects have expanded Uganda's energy infrastructure, created jobs, and facilitated the transfer of skills, she said.

In transportation, China has supported the expansion of Entebbe International Airport and the construction of the Entebbe-Kampala expressway, enhancing Uganda's connectivity and trade.

Bilateral trade has grown steadily, with around 200 Chinese firms operating in Uganda in 2023, said the vice president.

Calling education "a core pillar" of bilateral relations, Alupo said thousands of Ugandan students have received scholarships to study in China, benefiting both their personal growth and their communities upon their return.

Alupo underscored the importance of Uganda's participation in the FOCAC, saying that the forum has served as a vital platform to foster Africa-China cooperation.

Alupo expressed optimism that the summit would pave the way for the next phase of Africa-China relations by addressing Africa's economic challenges and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

She stressed the need for high-quality projects to promote Uganda's industrialization and digitalization, create jobs, and improve the welfare of the population.

With Uganda holding the current rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77, Alupo reiterated the country's commitment to promoting sovereignty, equality, and peaceful coexistence on the global stage.

She praised China's dedication to supporting developing countries in international forums, including the United Nations.

Alupo said she agrees with Chinese President Xi Jinping's idea of promoting "an equal and orderly multipolar world."

She said Uganda is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with China to promote the establishment of a more just and equitable global governance system.

