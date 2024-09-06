Peng Liyuan chats over tea with wife of president of Republic of Congo

Xinhua) 19:30, September 06, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, wife of President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Friday chatted over tea with Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, wife of President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Antoinette and her husband are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit.

Peng expressed appreciation for Antoinette's long-term commitment to promoting development of the health cause in Africa. She called on the two countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields to improve the well-being of their people and African people.

Antoinette thanked China, especially Peng, for supporting the development of women and children in Africa. She said the two countries should enhance cooperation in health and education to deepen Africa-China friendship.

