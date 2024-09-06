African educators envision promising future for talents cooperation with China

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Higher education professionals from Africa have expressed optimism about the future of talents cooperation with China during events held under the framework of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"I see that China has a lot to offer to Africa in terms of knowledge and development," said Olusola Oyewole, secretary general of the Association of African Universities, emphasizing that collaborating with Chinese universities will help African researchers address their challenges.

He pointed out that with Africa's predominantly young population, the focus now must be on empowering the youth through skills and competence, which will drive the continent's development.

"The collaboration between Africa and China can enhance and empower our youth," particularly in emerging fields like digitalization and artificial intelligence, where China is providing strong support for Africa's growth, said Oyewole.

"Why Africa and China can work together? It is because we are ready to learn from each other," he added.

Masibo Lumala, director of the Institute of Open and Distance E-Learning at Moi University, Kenya, attaches great importance to people-to-people exchanges.

"We need to connect the peoples and bring them together for the development of China and Africa," he said.

Taking vocational education as an example, he said it is crucial to provide young people with necessary skills. Once people have skills, they can improve their livelihoods, which is why Africa highly values China's assistance in vocational training.

"People-to-people exchange is a key way to go," said Lumala. "Africa and China will walk their talk, and work together."

In the keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 2024 FOCAC summit, he proposed 10 partnership actions for modernization that China will work with Africa to take in the next three years to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead the Global South modernization.

The eighth is the Partnership Action for People-to-People Exchanges, under which China will implement with Africa more solidly the Future of Africa-Vocational Education Cooperation Plan, establish together an engineering technology academy, and build 10 Luban Workshops.

Gabriel Dwomoh, vice-chancellor of Kumasi Technical University, Ghana, praised the partnership action. "The project is to bring top-notch Chinese education to Africa," he said.

"It allows Africans to have practical training through various TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) programs offered by Chinese institutions," Dwomoh added.

The establishment of practical sites like the Luban Workshop is something very promising and encouraging, he said.

Liberian Minister of Education Jarso Maley Jallah also values China-Liberia people-to-people exchanges.

She acknowledged China's support over the years, not only in infrastructure and finance but also in providing scholarships to Liberian students. "These students earn degrees in China and return home to help with Liberia's development," she said.

Regarding the 10 partnership actions between China and Africa, Jallah urged the African youths to seize the opportunity. "It's going to be transformative, not just for them individually, but nationally."

