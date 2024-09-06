Full text: China-Africa joint statement on deepening cooperation within the framework of the Global Development Initiative

Xinhua) 19:13, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- A joint statement on deepening cooperation between China and Africa within the framework of the Global Development Initiative was released at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that ran from Wednesday to Friday in Beijing.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

