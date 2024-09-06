China pledges measures to enhance China-Africa cooperation on education

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has announced the launch of multiple programs to enhance the cooperation between China and Africa in the education sector.

A China-Africa-UNESCO dialogue on education and cultural heritage protection was held in Beijing on Friday, with over 40 representatives from China, Africa and UNESCO attending.

A document on the initiative for China-Africa cooperation in education and cultural heritage protection was issued at the meeting, according to a statement released by the ministry after the event.

The meeting also issued a plan on cooperation between Chinese and African universities, and announced the launch of five centers for China-Africa cooperation in fields such as Chinese language and vocational skills education, and teacher training, the statement said.

The ministry also stressed China's continued commitment to deepening cooperation with African countries and the UNESCO on education to facilitate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

