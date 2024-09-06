Languages

Archive

Home>>

Xi meets Gambian president

(Xinhua) 21:00, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Gambian President Adama Barrow, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). 

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories