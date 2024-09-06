Home>>
Xi meets South Sudanese president
(Xinhua) 20:59, September 06, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
