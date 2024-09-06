Chinese, Madagascan presidents elevate bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with President of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Xi said China stands ready to promote exchanges and expand pragmatic cooperation with Madagascar, continue to implement the assistance programs on hybrid rice technology, and explore and strengthen collaboration in areas such as mining, new energy, blue economy, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

China is also willing to help Madagascar cultivate more high-caliber talent, Xi said.

As one of the first proponents of FOCAC, Madagascar has made positive contributions to the forum's growth, the Chinese president said.

Rajoelina said that thanks to the assistance from China, Madagascar has updated its hybrid rice technology and ensured food security.

He expressed the hope to learn from China's successful experience, and achieve national development and prosperity by deepening cooperation with China.

