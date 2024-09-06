China's top political advisor meets Madagascan president

Xinhua) 21:56, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday met with President of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China stands ready to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with Madagascar to benefit the people of China, Madagascar and the entire Africa.

Rajoelina praised the agricultural cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of hybrid rice. He said Madagascar is willing to continue pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields.

