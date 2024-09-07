Chinese vice premier meets Mauritian vice president

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vice President of Mauritius Eddy Boissezon, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Friday met with Vice President of Mauritius Eddy Boissezon, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China is ready to work with Mauritius to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the summit, constantly expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and improve well-being of the two peoples.

Boissezon said the success of the summit has opened a new chapter for Africa-China ties, and Mauritius is willing to take the summit and the establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries as an opportunity to consolidate and increase friendly exchanges and practical cooperation.

