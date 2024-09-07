Chinese premier holds talks with Sao Tome and Principe's PM

Xinhua) 10:09, September 07, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an official visit, at the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. Li held talks with Trovoada here on Friday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday held talks with Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an official visit.

China is ready to work with Sao Tome and Principe to promote pragmatic cooperation to better benefit the two peoples, Li said.

The two sides should strengthen cooperation in tourism, agriculture, animal husbandry, blue economy and green economy, actively push forward infrastructure construction projects, and deepen cooperation in medical and health care, Li said.

China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Sao Tome and Principe on international and regional issues such as international financial institutional reforms, peace and security, climate change response and ecological protection, Li said.

Trovoada said Sao Tome and Principe stands ready to take the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership as an opportunity to consolidate political mutual trust, expand cooperation in economy and trade, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, industry, education and health care, expand people-to-people exchanges, and jointly build a forward-looking community with a shared future.

After the talks, Li and Trovoada witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on economic development, green development, cocoa bean exports to China, customs inspection and quarantine, news organizations and media.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and an official visit, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)