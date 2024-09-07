Chinese, South Sudanese presidents elevate bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two leaders jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Xi said that building substantive and dynamic China-South Sudan relations is in line with the common expectations and long-term interests of the two peoples.

China is willing to share development experience and opportunities with South Sudan, continue to implement education, technology and other projects, strengthen cooperation in fields such as petroleum, mining and agriculture, and help South Sudan diversify its economy, he said.

Xi noted that China supports South Sudan in steadily advancing its political transition process and opposes external interference in its internal affairs, expressing the hope that South Sudan will realize lasting peace and development at an early date.

Thanks to China's support, South Sudan's economy has recovered and people's livelihood has improved, Kiir said, adding that his country will strive to provide a safe and sound environment for Chinese enterprises.

