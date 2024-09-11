Xi stresses building China into leading country in education

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a national meeting on education in Beijing, capital of China. The meeting was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday. Tuesday marks the 40th Teachers' Day in China. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi sent greetings to teachers and others working in the education sector across the country. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to make solid progress toward the strategic goal of building China into a leading country in education.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a national meeting on education held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the 40th Teachers' Day in China. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi sent greetings to teachers and others working in the education sector across the country.

Xi said it was decided to speed up the drive to modernize education after the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 and a goal has been set to build China into a leading country in education by 2035.

This goal will bolster China's efforts to build a great country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, he added.

Xi described building a leading country in education as a complex and systematic endeavor, which requires focusing on education's fundamental task of fostering virtue.

Xi emphasized the need to enhance innovation capacity in developing the education sector, and promote the development of basic and emerging disciplines and interdisciplinary subjects, as well as the cultivation of top-tier talent.

He also called for strengthening collaboration between universities and enterprises in scientific research.

Xi underscored the significance of improving the inclusiveness, accessibility and convenience of education as a public service.

He stressed the need to develop high-quality and balanced compulsory education and narrow gaps between urban and rural areas, regions, schools, and social groups.

Xi called for continued efforts to advance the national education digitalization initiative to broaden access to quality educational resources.

He urged the cultivation of a high-caliber teaching workforce, stressing the need to raise teachers' status, pay, and welfare to make teaching one of the most respected professions.

Xi also emphasized the importance of further opening China's education sector to the world, including expanding international academic exchanges and broadening cooperation in education and scientific research.

The meeting was presided over by Li Qiang and attended by Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, and Li Xi. Ding Xuexiang delivered the concluding remarks.

Before the meeting, Xi and other leaders met with representatives attending an award ceremony honoring model teachers and outstanding groups and institutions in the education sector.

