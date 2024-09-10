Xi extends festive greetings to teachers

Xinhua) 13:34, September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent greetings to teachers and others working in the education sector across the country as Tuesday marks the 40th Teachers' Day in China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended the greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee at a national meeting on education.

Speaking at the meeting held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday, Xi stressed the importance of improving the pay package for teachers, raising allowances for primary and middle school teachers commensurate with the years of their teaching experience, better implementing the policy of improving cost-of-living subsidies to teachers in rural areas, and advancing the reform of the remuneration structures for college teachers.

It has been a fine tradition of the Chinese nation to respect teachers and attach importance to education, Xi said, urging efforts to safeguard the professional dignity and legitimate rights and interests of teachers and reduce their burdens incurred by non-teaching tasks.

Xi also highlighted the need to help teachers enjoy high social prestige and make teaching one of the most respectable occupations.

