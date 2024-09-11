Xi: Build leading nation in education

President Xi Jinping greets representatives attending an award ceremony honoring model teachers and outstanding groups and institutions in the education sector in Beijing on Tuesday, China's 40th Teachers' Day. (LI TAO/XINHUA)

President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to make solid progress toward the strategic goal of building China into a leading nation in education, as the country celebrated the 40th Teachers' Day on Tuesday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a national meeting on education held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi sent greetings to teachers and others working in the education sector across the country.

He emphasized that building China into a leading nation in education has been a long-cherished dream of the Chinese nation in modern times, and it serves as the leading task, solid foundation, and strategic support for building China into a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has been working to fully implement the strategy of invigorating the country through science and education and speeding up the drive to modernize education. It aims to achieve the goal of building a leading nation in education by 2035.

Xi said that the socialist country strong in education with Chinese characteristics that China aims to become should possess strong ideological and political leadership, strong talent competitiveness, strong scientific and technological support, a strong capacity for ensuring people's livelihoods, strong power in social coordination, and strong global influence.

He said that building a nation strong in education is a complex and systematic endeavor that requires focusing on education's fundamental task of fostering virtues.

Xi underlined the importance of coordinating the implementation of the strategies for invigorating the country through science and education, building a strong nation through talent development, and driving innovation-driven development.

It is essential to advance education development, scientific and technological innovation, and talent cultivation in an integrated manner, with a focus on enhancing innovation capabilities based on the nation's strategic demands in the development of science and technology, he said.

Xi called for improving mechanisms for readjusting disciplines and talent cultivation modes in higher education institutions, strengthening basic disciplines as well as emerging and interdisciplinary disciplines, and cultivating top-notch talent.

He underscored the need to enhance collaboration between universities and the corporate sector in scientific research, and accelerate the transformation of more research achievements into industrial applications.

It is important to establish a vocational education system that integrates vocational and general education, and vigorously cultivate skilled workers, craftsmen and high-level skilled talent, he added.

While emphasizing people-centered education, Xi called for enhancing the inclusiveness, accessibility, and convenience of public services in the education sector to ensure that the benefits of education reform and development reach all the people more fairly and broadly.

He stressed the need to optimize the allocation of educational resources in different regions, promote the high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education, and gradually narrow the urban-rural gap in education.

To cultivate and foster a high-caliber team of teachers for the new era, it is essential to elevate the political and social status of teachers, enhance their benefits, and safeguard their professional dignity and legitimate rights and interests in order to ensure that teaching is one of the most respected careers, Xi said.

He also called for efforts to deepen opening-up in the education sector, continuously enhance the global influence and competitiveness of China's education, expand international academic exchanges and education cooperation, and actively participate in global governance in education.

Before the meeting, Xi and other leaders met with representatives attending an award ceremony honoring model teachers and outstanding groups and institutions in the education sector.

