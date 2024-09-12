Xi praises women's role in letter to SCO forum

08:24, September 12, 2024 By Zhou Jin ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping stressed on Wednesday China's readiness to advance scientific and technological innovation and the development of women's causes through digital empowerment, to facilitate joint efforts in building a better family of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the SCO Forum on Women, Xi said it is hoped that the forum will continue to play a positive role in deepening mutual understanding among SCO family countries and adding fresh impetus to strengthen people-to-people bonds within the SCO.

In his letter, Xi lauded women as important drivers of human civilization and social progress, saying that they have achieved remarkable accomplishments in various fields.

Since the establishment of the forum in 2018, women from SCO family countries have upheld the Shanghai Spirit, contributing their strength to building an even closer SCO community with a shared future, he said.

This year's forum, which is being held on Wednesday and Thursday in Qingdao, Shandong province, brought together nearly 150 participants from home and abroad.

Focused on boosting cooperation in the digital economy and making cultural exchanges, the forum highlights the role of women in driving international cooperation and sustainable development.

Shen Yiqin, a State Councilor and president of the All-China Women's Federation, said China stands ready to boost exchanges and cooperation with other SCO family countries in the digital sector and deliver more wide-ranging benefits to women.

"We should work together to promote the widespread adoption of digital skills, expand information technology training targeted at women, enhance the knowledge of women and girls, and accelerate the development of female specialists in the digital field," Shen said.

Zahra Behrouz-Azar, Iran's vice-president for women and family affairs, said at the forum that women drive change, and together they can harness their capabilities, particularly in the fields of technology, economy, and politics, to help improve people's livelihoods and achieve a more just, compassionate and stable society.

In the digital age, new technologies offer women unique opportunities, as social networks, online platforms, and digital tools have empowered women to make their voices heard, Behrouz-Azar said.

She called for efforts to tackle challenges such as the digital divide and gender discrimination in technology so that women can fully benefit from the opportunities brought by digital development.

Makhkamova Zulaykho Bakhriddinovna, deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan, said she is glad to see that her country's proposal of establishing a special fund within the SCO to encourage women's entrepreneurship has received support.

The fund should promote women's social responsibility in various aspects of life, thereby enhancing their roles and influence, she said, adding that she hopes to expand all-around cooperation among women from various countries.

