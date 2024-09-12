Xi calls for carrying forward fine traditional Chinese culture

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Baoji Bronze Ware Museum to learn about the local efforts to enhance the protection and use of cultural relics in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 10, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Baoji in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the city of Tianshui in neighboring Gansu Province from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

XI'AN, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has urged developing a sense of reverence and affection for Chinese civilization and passing on fine traditional Chinese culture from generation to generation.

Xi made the remarks when inspecting the Baoji Bronze Ware Museum in the city of Baoji in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday afternoon.

At the museum, Xi was briefed on the history and culture of the Zhou and Qin dynasties (1046-207 BC) and took a close look at exhibits such as "He Zun," a bronze ritual wine vessel carrying the earliest written record of the Chinese characters for "China."

Xi also learned about the strengthened preservation, study and utilization of cultural relics.

The 5,000 years of Chinese civilization should be further explored and studied, Xi said, noting that more efforts are required to illustrate its essence and promote the great wisdom it embodies.

Through these efforts, the people will be able to develop a strengthened sense of pride in the Chinese civilization, and the spirit of patriotism can be promoted more effectively, he said.

